This is the latest launch from Codye
See Codye’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Codye 2
Codye 2
Redesigned with presets and custom themes
Visit
Upvote 27
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Codye is a macOS-first tool to create nice code snippets. It supports 100+ languages as well as 80+ themes. You can use it for slides, social media posts, or blog posts with its HTML output. It also has RTF for even fancier output for presentations.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
Codye
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What keeps you from using Codye vs other alternatives?"
The makers of Codye 2
About this launch
Codye
From text to code.
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Codye 2 by
Codye
was hunted by
Dario Roa
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Dario Roa
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Codye
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 16th, 2020.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report