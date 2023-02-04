Cody is an AI assistant like ChatGPT - with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, your team, your processes, and your clients. Use Cody to support your team by answering questions, analyzing information, and brainstorming ideas.
Stay connected with your friends through daily icebreakers
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love to get your feedback on the types of applications you'd like the AI to work in. Currently, Cody is set to be truthful, but there's a rigidness to it. We are hoping to release in the next few days a more creative Cody. "