  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cody
Cody

Cody

The magic of ChatGPT but trained on your business

Free Options
Embed
Cody is an AI assistant like ChatGPT - with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, your team, your processes, and your clients. Use Cody to support your team by answering questions, analyzing information, and brainstorming ideas.
Launched in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots by
Cody - AI for Business
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love to get your feedback on the types of applications you'd like the AI to work in. Currently, Cody is set to be truthful, but there's a rigidness to it. We are hoping to release in the next few days a more creative Cody. "

Cody
The makers of Cody
About this launch
Cody - AI for Business
Cody - AI for Business The magic of ChatGPT but trained on your business.
0
reviews
4
followers
Cody by
Cody - AI for Business
was hunted by
Oriol Zertuche
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Oriol Zertuche
and
Prashank Abhishek
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Cody - AI for Business
is not rated yet. This is Cody - AI for Business's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#61