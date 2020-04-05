Discussion
theapache64
Maker
Hey ProductHunt! 😺 Hope you're all safe and healthy. It's been terribly tough these last couple of months, for some more than others. 😷 We built CoDoc19 to help people stay informed on the latest news and stats worldwide. Staying informed is the only way to make good decisions and survive this pandemic. 🦠 The bot also helps you diagnose your risk of infection to some extent. 🩺 We have more features planned for this that we'll be releasing soon! Building a web interface and a Facebook Messenger bot are our top priorities on our to-do-list to make this more accessible! 📃 I really hope this helps people. If you have a feature in mind, let me know here. 👇🏽 Also, CoDoc19 is completely open source, so feel free to jump in on the action and help us build this better. Check out the GitHub repo: https://github.com/teamxenox/CoD...
Hunter
As soon as we realised how serious this pandemic was, we wanted to build a bot like this that could easily provide people useful info on the virus fast. Happy to launch this now. I really hope this helps people. More features coming very soon!
