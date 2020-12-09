Coding Rooms
Sasha Varlamov
Co-founder, CEO @ Coding Rooms
Hi Product Hunters! It’s Sasha here, creator of Coding Rooms! We’re so excited to finally launch on Product Hunt! Over the past few months, we’ve helped over 500 educators in more than 100 universities and K-12 schools, across 16 countries, teach programming remotely and in the classroom. We hope that through this launch, you all will help us to reach many more! In my experience teaching programming, I always had the same issue -- there was no way for me to see what my students were coding, if they were engaged, and what their problems were. This is why we built Coding Rooms -- and with thousands of educators around the world teaching remotely, where this problem is even more challenging to solve, we believe this product is needed now more than ever. Here is a quick overview of our offering: 👨💻 Live coding dashboard Watch and help all of your students with their code in real-time, in a single dashboard. We help to instantly answer questions like “are my students engaged,” “do they understand the lesson,” and “what do my students need help with?” When students have issues, they can receive instant (and private) feedback and help from you. 🚨 Error tracking and student engagement Our real-time error tracking system alerts you of your students’ compile, syntax, and runtime errors to ensure you can provide help when your students need it the most. You can also see when your student was last active based on their typing and code execution activity. ✍️ Assignments & auto-grading We offer deep support for creating programming assignments, including automated grading support via unit tests and input/output matching. We’re rapidly expanding our support for this ‘asynchronous’ teaching workflow in addition to our live virtual classrooms. 💬 Chat-based messaging & alerts With our real-time chat, you no longer need to walk around and peak over a student’s shoulder to help them solve a coding problem. You can directly start a conversation with any student and comment directly on a specific piece of code in the students’ workspace. ✅ One-click import from Replit Classroom Have your assignments and student data in Replit Classroom already? With our one-click export tool, it takes only a matter of minutes to transfer years of your teaching data and courseware into Coding Rooms! This tool is available as both a Chrome extension and a Firefox add-on. Once you download the extension for your preferred browser, check out our export tutorial video here! Click here to check out an extended demo video showcasing these features and more! With our remote globally-distributed team, we also provide 24/7 live chat support to all of our users and we’re tremendously passionate about shaping the future of education! We’re built for teachers, and we want everyone to feel empowered when using Coding Rooms to teach programming! We're also offering an extra 30 days on all free trials to Product Hunters who send us the code PH2020 in our live support chat on Coding Rooms. We'll let you know as soon as your trial has been extended! Thanks so much to @ChrisMessina for hunting us! Our request to you: if you know any educators who are teaching programming, we’d love it if you sent them our way by shooting us a quick message at hello@codingrooms.com! 💙
@chrismessina @codingrooms @svarlamov It’s amazing to see your team working on something that can make teaching programming a lot easier in this remote environment. Would love to see this product grow!
@chrismessina @codingrooms @svarlamov @man_chow Thank you so much for your support @man_chow
@chrismessina @codingrooms @svarlamov @man_chow Thanks a lot for the keen response! Our team at Coding Rooms created this platform to alleviate teachers' pressure in the current pandemic situation. We do hope to improve both teaching and learning experience and be a part of cultivating the next generation Computer Science students!