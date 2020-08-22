  1. Home
Coding Notes

Keep track of your coding notes and snippets in one place

A simple platform that makes easy for you to handle your coding notes, packed with some useful features such as
-Creation of topic wise folders,
-Code syntax highlighter
-Flashcards & graphical represenation for effective learning and smart preparations
Suraj Singh
Maker
Hi Everyone, Just as every junior developer practices a lot of algorithm-based questions to crack interviews in top companies. I am on a similar track and while doing this I found that there was no specific tool where I can store my solutions or notes that suit my requirements. It started as a personal project but now I feel like it could be useful to others too.
Pran B
How can i browse notes in one folder? Is there a way I can view all notes in one go?
