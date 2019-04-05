CodiMD is the community fork of HackMD. Collaborative real-time editing of Markdown, plus:
* Sublime, emacs, and vim editor modes, with night mode option
* Slide mode with RevealJS
* Host it yourself with one-click deploy to Heroku.
Boris Mann
We host our own install of CodiMD on Heroku. Easy, simple setup, locked down for our internal usage, we use it for everything from meeting notes to product planning to slide decks. We're almost 100% Markdown internally, so having a great tool to be able to edit Markdown in any browser (works great on phones),collaboratively, is awesome. This "version" is a community AGPLv3 fork of HackMD, which decided to go open core.
