Codiga
Ranked #17 for today
Codiga
Code snippets management made easy
Codiga is a Coding Assistant that lets you create, share and use smart code snippets. Create, search and use snippets for 15+ languages from your IDE in a single click. Codiga is free and works on VS Code, IntelliJ, and Chrome.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Codiga
About this launch
Codiga
Code Snippets management made easy
0
reviews
5
followers
Codiga by
Codiga
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Julien Delange
,
Oscar Salazar
,
Alex Martinez
and
Daniel Strong
. Featured on August 18th, 2022.
Codiga
Codiga is not rated yet. This is Codiga's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#123
