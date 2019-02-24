Codidate is a next-generation online technical interview platform with support for over 30 popular programming languages, a lightning fast code editor, code execution, and the best code intelligence.
Gangcai LinMaker@gangcailin · Internet entrepreneur, ex-Microsofter.
Hello! I am the developer of Codidate. Codidate implements code intelligence for online coding interviews. Use it to assess the candidate's coding skills in greater depth and breadth! It also has other basic features like code execution, interview playback, etc. I'd like to seek some feedback on this. Feel free to share any thoughts you might have in the comment section. Thanks!
