CodeStream Code Review

Peter Pezaris
Maker
Hi Everyone! 👋 In 2020 we set out to reimagine how code reviews work because so many developers told us they are unhappy with their existing solution. They told us: 😡 Code reviews happen too late in the process when reworking code is frustrating. 😡 Code reviews happen mostly on a website, like GitHub.com, causing too many context switches. 😡 Code reviews in web sites don't provide the environment and tools needed to work optimally. CodeStream Code Reviews change all that. It's now two clicks to request feedback on a Work-In-Progress, and by getting feedback early, you can course-correct leading to higher code quality. And it integrates seamlessly with your PR workflow, whether that's GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket. 💯 Never leave your IDE to request or perform a code review. No more context switching from web to email to IDE back to web. Discussions during a code review stay attached to the code they refer to (even post-merge!) and are easily accessible to all teammates as a form of documentation. 🚀 CodeStream is backed by Y Combinator and the awesome guys at Brightstone, PJC, S28 as well as Eric Yuan (CEO of Zoom), Quinn Slack (CEO of Sourcegraph) and Steve Sordello (CFO of LinkedIn). We're grateful for all of our customers including Okta, Hearst Communications, SalesForce, Deloitte and BNY Mellon. 🙏 If you’d like to see some live demos of the features, ask us any questions, or just say hi, we’ll be hosting a couple of informal “Meet the Team” sessions today (6/24/20). Be sure to stop by for a few minutes. 🙌 Meet the Team 1:00pm-1:30pm EST ~ and ~ 3:00pm-3:30pm EST So what do you love or hate about your code review process? Do you think an in-editor experience will speed things up? Please leave a note in the comments below. Cheers, 🍻 Peter P.S. We’re randomly giving away 25 succulents to developers that sign-up today and create a code review. Details here.
Hunter
This is amazing! It's basically the Figma of code reviews — but rather than requiring devs to adopt a new tool, it integrates directly with the IDE they're already familiar with. 👨🏻💻
CodeStream is one of the most facinating tools I have seen lately. There is so much that can be improved to make code reviews a much more beneficial activity for engineering teams, and CodeStream is the first tool that I have seen that actively takes on this challenge. I love the new features and the direction CodeStream goes in, and I hope more and more teams will adopt this awesome tool. Well done CodeStream!
