CodeStream
Discuss, review, and understand code from inside your IDE
CodeStream's cloud-based service and IDE plugins help dev teams discuss, review, and understand code. Enhance your existing services by connecting them to your source tree, and capture knowledge about your codebase while streamlining existing workflows.
8 Companies From YC Winter 2018Meet 8 companies that recently announced they're part of the YC Winter 2018 batch. (You can see more companies from the YC W18 batch here, here, and here.) Arrow is Instagram for Augmented Reality. Videos of the real world can be really boring and Arrow makes them fun.
Y Combinator
CodeStream lets you collaborate and talk directly in VS CodeAdding comments to your code is nothing new. But what if you could @-mention your co-workers and start a thread about a specific part of your code? Meet CodeStream, a Y Combinator-backed startup that wants to do just that. The best way to discuss some content is right next to the content itself.
TechCrunch
intuitive interface. Why wasn’t something like this available before now?
it has a terrible singing voice
the square root of 121 is 11. 999 of 1,000 adults do not know this simple fact. Marcus Aurelius was born 121 AD. He taught simplicity, “Ask yourself at every moment, ‘Is this necessary?’” Code Stream isJBDestiny has used this product for one day.
Feels like the future of developer collaboration. Very well built product; never encountered any bugs.
Requires a bit of wrangling to get your team to buy in and adopt it, just like any workflow tool. Well worth it though!
The ever-growing list of integrations is awesome.Zack Brown has used this product for one year.
Dave Schukin@schukin · Co-founder at Buglife
Our team has been using the IntelliJ beta for a few weeks, and... how did this kind of tool never exist until now? We used to copy-pasta code back & forth between Slack & our IDE just to ask each other questions, and it seriously feels like we just woke up out of the dark ages with this tool. Like, this is just how things should work. Period. Oh, and bookmarks are amazing. Thought they'd be useless (I can temporarily comment my own code, right?), but turns out to be a total game-changer when I need to grok new codebases.
Peter PezarisMaker@peter_pezaris · CEO at CodeStream.com
Hi everyone! Understanding code that you didn’t write can be hard. We built CodeStream to make it easier to ask questions and get answers about how specific code works, and save those interactions where they below: with the code for the benefit of everyone one the team -- whether it’s next week, next month, or next year. If you’ve ever looked at some code and had the question “what is going on here?” you'll appreciate what we're trying to do. So please download CodeStream, try it out, and let me know what you think!
Dane Schneider@danenania · Engineer & Designer, founder of EnvKey
This is a really cool new approach to documentation. As opposed to comments (which tend to quickly get outdated) or dry and lifeless API docs, CodeStream lets you peek behind the curtains and understand the thought processes and discussions that underly tricky sections of code through multiple iterations. These discussions are currently taking place in Slack or other tools, but because they lack any connection to the code, they aren’t easily discoverable to a developer. CodeStream fixes this by integrating at the IDE level, making all that meta-knowledge that used to disappear into the ether feel like a direct extension of the codebase.
Arvind Kunday@kunday
I've got to admit, whenever i'm looking at a chunk of code and need to ask clarifying question, my workflow was to find the file in Github, then find the line, click on it, go back to Slack and then message the person I wanted to ask the question. Usually by this time, I forget what i was about to ask :) This product addresses one of the biggest problem i've faced working for a large organisation. Slack has become a massive pain to deal with with so much non-important but interesting stuff to distract you from getting shit done. I can still be on my editor and talk about code, and not deal with the slack social banter? Sign me up! PS: I can't use this at work, but i'm going to give it a shot on my slack workspace/GitHub project. Thanks for making it and good luck!
Peter PezarisMaker@peter_pezaris · CEO at CodeStream.com
@kunday thanks for the thoughtful reply. This is exactly one of the use-cases we hope to simplify with CodeStream, although our larger mission is to SAVE that information in a way that can benefit the next developer on your team who might have the same question. CodeStream tags blocks of your code with the ID of the slack conversation thread, so that when any developer opens that file, our plugin can show you the discussion about that code. We implemented a "comment drift" algorithm to place that comment in the right place in your file, so if you commented on line 100 in one version of the file (let's say where a function started) but then in a future commit added 10 lines of new code above that, then CodeStream keeps your comment in sync with line 110. This way we can turn your conversation into documentation.
Howard Howard@howard_howard · I'm really hairy.
Ditto on many of the comments I've seen on this site and others about CodeStream: once you use it, you're baffled how it didn't exist previously. It's that fundamentally useful.
Peter PezarisMaker@peter_pezaris · CEO at CodeStream.com
@howard_howard Thanks for the comment. We actually get that reaction a lot, especially after doing a demo. To be honest when we first thought of the product we were sure someone had done it before, but it turns out nobody had. I guess somebody had to be first?
