  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CodeStory
CodeStory

An AI-powered mod of VSCode

Free Options
Embed
CodeStory is an AI-powered mod of VSCode. Imagine a developer tasked with solving a bug, CodeStory can scan the codebase, identify the root cause, make the fix and auto-generate tests to evaluate whether the bug was resolved.
Launched in
Text Editors
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
CodeStory
About this launch
CodeStory
1review
21
followers
CodeStory by
was hunted by
Naresh R
in Text Editors, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Naresh R
and
sandeep pani
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is CodeStory's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-