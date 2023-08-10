Products
CodeStory
CodeStory
An AI-powered mod of VSCode
CodeStory is an AI-powered mod of VSCode. Imagine a developer tasked with solving a bug, CodeStory can scan the codebase, identify the root cause, make the fix and auto-generate tests to evaluate whether the bug was resolved.
Launched in
Text Editors
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
CodeStory
About this launch
CodeStory
An AI-powered mod of VSCode
CodeStory by
CodeStory
was hunted by
Naresh R
in
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Naresh R
and
sandeep pani
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
CodeStory
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is CodeStory's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
