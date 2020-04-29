  1. Home
A beautiful cross-platform code snippet manager

Organise your snippets into branded folders. Find the code you’re looking for instantly and share it with your friends with a single click. Available as a native app on all desktop platforms.
Tristan Edwards
Tristan Edwards
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋 I started working on Codespace in December last year because I wasn’t really 100% satisfied with any of the other code snippet managers that I found. I wanted something with... 🗂 Branded folders that can be nested ↗️ Super easy one-click sharing 🎨 A great user interface 🐧 Works on Mac, Windows and Linux 🛑 No annoying subscription fees, just let me buy the app! So here it is – the code snippet I waited for that never came. I’m really excited to share it with everyone and hear what you think! 👉 Use the code SPACEHUNTER for 25% off your purchase (expires May 1st)! Stay safe, AMA and hope you love the app! ❤️ /Tristan
Drikerf
Drikerf
Beautiful and snappy interface. Well done 🎉
David Ramalho
David Ramalho
Love this! I know it's made offline first, but is there a way to export/import the library to backup onto something like dropbox?
Tristan Edwards
Tristan Edwards
Maker
@david_ramalho1 Thanks! I haven't built that yet, but it could easily be added in the next version. 😊 Is there a specific format you'd want it exported to or just anything that can be imported back into the app?
David Ramalho
David Ramalho
@t4t5 anything that could still utilize the app. Especially if I am using 2 devices, or another team member may want the same snippets I created vs. sharing one at a time via a URL 👍
Tristan Edwards
Tristan Edwards
Maker
@david_ramalho1 Makes sense. Thanks for the feedback, will add that feature in the next version!
David Dias 🌴
David Dias 🌴
Look promising, maybe it will replace #snippetslab?... :) I've been looking for a replacement that has Github Gist sync, smart folders...
Tristan Edwards
Tristan Edwards
Maker
@thedaviddias1 Thanks David, I'm an old SnippetsLab user myself. 😊 Codespace doesn't have GitHub Gist syncing yet. Tbh I rarely use Github Gists personally, do you normally use it just to have an online backup of your snippets?
David Dias 🌴
David Dias 🌴
@t4t5 I use mostly to have an online backup or in case I forked from someone else and want to easily bring it to SnippetsLab. I also use extensively the smart folders (example https://github.com/thedaviddias/...)
