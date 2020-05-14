Discussion
Rok Novosel
Maker
Hey, makers. I've been working on a small project called CodeSnippetSearch.net that I would like to share with you. It allows you to search through code snippets using natural language. Currently, Python, Java, Go, Php, Javascript, and Ruby programming languages are supported. I think it's especially useful for new programmers because it allows you to search through code in a "Google-like" fashion. It also allows you to find similar code snippets to the ones found in search results. This enables you to explore different possible solutions. As with any cool project nowadays, CodeSnippetSearch is powered by neural networks (six in fact - one for each programming language). The project is open-sourced and you can read about the implementation details here: https://github.com/novoselrok/co... This project started as a reimplementation of the models in the CodeSearchNet challenge by GitHub (https://github.com/github/CodeSe...). I have reused their data and reimplemented the neural bag-of-words model in Keras. I didn't expect any improvements with my reimplementation, but I did manage to beat the baseline models by a little bit. The search is still a bit of a hit-and-miss and I'm continually trying to improve it. If the match rating for the top result is below 50% it will most likely be irrelevant. I hope this is a valuable resource and if you have any questions, leave a comment.
