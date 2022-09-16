Products
Home
→
Product
→
CodeSkill
Ranked #6 for today
CodeSkill
Testing essential coding skills
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
CodeSkill makes it easy to test essential programming skills of a developer. It fits very well into hiring processes as a live coding tool. Focused on PHP, Javascript and SQL.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Development
,
Human Resources
by
CodeSkill
About this launch
CodeSkill
Testing essential coding skills is a breeze with CodeSkill
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
CodeSkill by
CodeSkill
was hunted by
Ivo Nellis
in
Developer Tools
,
Development
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Ivo Nellis
. Featured on September 17th, 2022.
CodeSkill
is not rated yet. This is CodeSkill's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#168
Report