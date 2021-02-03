CodeSandbox for Teams

discussion
Gareth Wilson
Maker
When CodeSandbox launched (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) we wanted to make it easier for creators to build and share their ideas. We started helping individual developers by creating free, instant sandboxes for rapid web development that are optimized for frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular. The result was amazing—millions of developers now use the platform to prototype ideas and experiment with code, creating amazing things they would never have if they were still using their old tools. It became common to see folks using CodeSandbox in their own time and then trying to take it to work. But at work, your needs differ. Collaboration is paramount, but current tools make working on code with a team a slog. Prototyping something new is a jumble of tickets, mockups, and meetings. It's challenging to share running code with others because environments and tooling limit access. Iterating can be slow as you all wait on builds and deploys to see your changes. Meanwhile, feedback comes in from all over the place—DMs on Slack, emails, Google docs, and issues. So we created Team Pro to remove these bottlenecks so that you can use CodeSandbox at work with your team, too. At the core is a shared workspace for your code, apps, and templates so your entire team can work on sandboxes together. Then we've built specific features to really get you all building faster together, like support for private packages, code and preview comments, and flexible permissions. Let us know what you think!
