Muhammad Zain Zaheer
Codertrick.com is an online REPL tool that provides 26 conversions. Most of them are from JSON to other formats. The purpose of this tool is to provide easy conversions for developers. This tool provides the following conversions React Conversions:🔥 •JSON to React PropTypes •HTML/SVG to JSX •SVG to React Native •CSS to JS Object •CSS to Emotion Beta •Object Styles to a template literal Javascript/ JSON Conversions:🔥 •JSON to Flow Types •JSON to Typescript Interface •JSON to MobX-State-Tree Model •JS Object to JSON •JSON Schema to TypeScript •JSON to Sarcastic •JSON to io-ts JSON to Rust Conversions:🔥 •JSON to Rust Serde •JSON Schema to Rust Serde JSON to Database Conversions:🔥 •JSON to Mongoose Schema •JSON to Big Query Schema •JSON to MySQL JSON to Scala Conversion:🔥 •JSON to Scala Case Class JSON to GraphQL Conversions:🔥 •GraphQL to Flow JSON to GO Conversion:🔥 •JSON to Go Struct Other Important Conversions:🔥 •XML to JSON •JSON to YAML •YAML to JSON •Markdown to HTML
add PHP to that list @zainzaheer06
