Jess Wallace
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏽 I’m Jess, one of the makers behind CoderStory. I’m part of a brother-sister team alongside @benno_wallace -- CoderStory is a platform to share every story. With exclusive interviews from creators we aim to bring you a new way of learning. We believe everyone has a story to tell, and you can find or start yours here. Our exclusive line up of interviews feature @thepatwalls, @booligoosh, @stephsmith, @marie_dm_ and many more 🔥 💡 Inspiration It was motivated by the need to create more conversation in the learning to code space. For the past four years, I have been struggling to learn to code - often struggling with the key fundamentals of programming. Unfortunately we often do not have access to developers who can help us understand the basics to building an application. The idea was to focus on interviewing with developers to understand their processes, how they learn and their approach to both work and life. 🕐Born from the #24hrstartupchallenge We originally soft launched on Twitter following the creation of CoderStory as part of the 24hrstartupchallenge whereby I streamed the whole process from start to finish. Here’s some key numbers from the event: - 16hr14m live-streaming - 1382 watched me build - 6 Interviews Published - Placed #7 in the challenge Features: - Read the latest interviews from the likes of Pat Walls, Veni Kunche, Ethan and many more. - Engage with the community through our new commenting feature - The new blog addition to the site aims to bring you insights and opinions from within the industry to cultivate and expand your knowledge base - Get the latest access to the best resources and deals we can find our growing community - Want to engage even more? We’re planning on setting up a Slack channel dedicated on bringing developers and creators together to keep building the products of tomorrow. With this official launch we believe we are starting a new chapter in our story and the story of many creators and developers in the growing community. 📣 Important Mentions I just want to say a massive thank you to the following people - without you, I do not believe building CoderStory would have been possible: @spekulatius1984, @alixtw, @DigitalSparky, @thepatwalls, @arminulrich, @_feloidea, @marie_dm_, @tcodina & all of the other fantastic people I have met along this journey.
