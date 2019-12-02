CodersRank
Tibor Szantai
Maker
Pro
👋 Hello Product Hunters, Tibor here from CodersRank - and to be honest, I'm totally thrilled to be on Product Hunt 😻 We started CodersRank with the vision of supporting developers' professional growth. And to achieve this goal, we wanted to help you to - show who you really are, - learn new skills faster and more effectively, - get your dream job. So now, this launch marks a big step towards our goal providing you with this free tool. And here's a highlight of some CodersRank's best features so far: ************************************************************************* ✔ 360-degree developer profile Based on the public and private data you hold on various coding sites, we'd like to illustrate how experienced you are, which programming languages, technologies you prefer. Just let your commits speak for themselves. ✔ Leaderboards See how you compare to your friends, workmates, or other developers worldwide. Check your current position on the global leaderboard, and support your school or company in the competition. ✔ Custom-built learning path (beta) We analyze your strengths and weaknesses and show you where to improve. And you’ll also see how you're progressing with every commit you make. ✔ Personalized job offers Grow with those jobs which perfectly match your unique tech stack, experience, and interest. Forget irrelevant job offers! ... and stay tuned, there’s even more in our tank. o_O 🔥 🙏 Your support means _the world_ to us. Do you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments? Simply leave a comment, we’d love to hear from you! PS: Last but not least, big fat THANK YOU for your upvote in advance.
Universal way to compare software developers and to share your experience from projects with NDA.
@alexander_popov_alexwayfer_ thank you very much for your feedback!
Very useful and interesting summary for coders - and for everyone interested in coders :)) I higly recommend it!
@judit_pal Thank you 🙏! Right, it can be interesting to check a developer's profile, even if you are not a developer yourself. Check our CTO, Peti for example: https://profile.codersrank.io/us...
CodersRank has a nice way and simple interface to show your skillset and tech-stack. And it also helps you to get better. I highly recommend it to check it out. Profile generation takes a few minutes. You just have to wait it out. It finished for me in about 5 mins. It's worth the wait though. Just be aware that it's not instant.