discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Vasyl Lagutin
MakerBuilding software to improve the world.
Hey there! Coderslang 3.2 will help you improve your coding skills, prepare for the technical interview, and become a better developer. In the new release we’ve completely reworked the UI and implemented multiple new features: 🎮 Public games 📝 Top interview problems 🆕 Create a new question or add a custom explanation to an existing one 👋 Friends search and profile view 🏅 New achievements And probably the most important update is the addition of Coderslang Reward Points. You can earn them by progressing through the courses and spend them on premium features. Share your thoughts and let us know what would you like to see in future updates!
UpvoteShare
Looks cool. I’ll give it a shot.
UpvoteShare