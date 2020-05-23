Discussion
Ashish Menghani
Hello Hunters, The initial idea of CoderIQ came to my mind when I was reviewing resumes hiring for my previous venture. It was tiring to see projects that were clearly fake or forked repos from Github. Apart from that, I realized, I hated watching 40 hours of video to learn a framework, which is not that much different than something else I had already worked on. I genuinely believe the best way of learning is doing With that in mind, we slowly built CoderIQ as a place where people can learn development skills and show off their work to anyone who matters. To assist them in the process we are helping them with . Real-time data sources . Collection of training focused source code . Series of tutorial blogs explaining the step by step process of architecting webapps We are launching with limited functionality but there is much more to come soon. Currently the app is focused on the React and Angular stacks since they are the most popular frameworks among students. Also, our current data sources are currency market inspired REST APIs and WebSockets. Our prime focus for the next release are backend stacks Python Flask and ExpressJS. Do let me know in the comments section about which frameworks you would like to see, if there are any particular data sources that you would find inspirational or any other general feedback or questions you might have. ProductHunt users can use our promo code CODERHUNT to access some of our educational features. Thank you and I hope some of you would benefit from our work. Cheers!
Guys let us know what frameworks/language you would like to build projects on
ExpressJS
Python Flask
Ruby on Rails
Java Spring Boot
Golang
Rust
Something Else
