CodeRabbit VSCode Extension

Free AI code reviews directly in the IDE
Code, review, commit: all without leaving your IDE. CodeRabbit acts as a backstop that flags hallucination, logical errors, code smells, missed unit tests, and more.
Free
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

CodeRabbit
Transforming code reviews with AI
CodeRabbit VSCode Extension by
CodeRabbit
was hunted by
flo merian
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Gur Singh
,
Harjot Gill
,
Vishu Kaur
,
Aravind Putrevu
,
Himanshu Awasthi
,
Ankit Jena
and
Rohit Khanna
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
CodeRabbit
is rated 4.7/5 by 7 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2023.