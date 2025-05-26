Launches
CodeRabbit VSCode Extension
This is a launch from CodeRabbit
See 2 previous launches
CodeRabbit VSCode Extension
Free AI code reviews directly in the IDE
Visit
Upvote 58
Code, review, commit: all without leaving your IDE. CodeRabbit acts as a backstop that flags hallucination, logical errors, code smells, missed unit tests, and more.
Free
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
CodeRabbit
Transforming code reviews with AI
4.71 out of 5.0
58
0
CodeRabbit VSCode Extension by CodeRabbit
CodeRabbit
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Gur Singh
Harjot Gill
Vishu Kaur
Aravind Putrevu
Himanshu Awasthi
Ankit Jena
Rohit Khanna
Featured on May 28th, 2025.
CodeRabbit
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2023.