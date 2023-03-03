Products
Codera

Codera

An engaging method of learning to problem solve with code.

Free
Embed
We utilize a storyline that takes place in a futuristic world, gamified dashboard, a simple curriculum, and interactive coding challenges that relate to the story at hand - to provide the most engaging way to learn how to code that fosters passion.
Launched in Kids, Education, Games
Codera
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Feedback we are looking for: what hooks/triggers on the landing were the most enticing to you, so we can double down on them, or what hooks/triggers are we missing? We would love to hear anything else you can think of!"

Codera
