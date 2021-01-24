discussion
Wolfgang Gassler
Maker
Hey, we are Wolfgang and Matthias who build codeprints.dev and we would love to get your feedback on it. We created codeprints because we both were looking for geeky art for our home-office. We found some older services which offered similar prints but they were all down and we couldn't order anymore. So we decided to build our own service to convert all the pain of our contributions into nice wallart ;) What do you think about it? We would also be very interested in other ideas or designs how to convert data into geeky art. cheers, Matthias and Wolfgang
