Join our 4,500+ active users who have created over 80,000 "Piles" of code on CodePile! Whether you're looking to quickly share a snippet of code with a colleague, or need a repository that you can easily collaborate on, CodePile is as functional as it is beautiful. Add notes to your code via the embedded chat feature, take restorable snapshot revisions to test and roll back your ideas, and directly link to CodePile-hosted scripts via the raw access URL! This platform is FREE to use with or without a registered account. Registering gives you access to your history of Piles, the ability to Bookmark your favorites, and more. Your feedback is appreciated!
