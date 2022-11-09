Products
CODEOWNERS.com
CODEOWNERS.com
Generate and update a CODEOWNERS file on GitHub
CODEOWNERS.com scans your GitHub PR history to determine the best code owner for each file in your repository. It automatically generates the CODEOWNERS file and creates a PR for you. As you commit more changes, it UPDATES the file automatically.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Remote Work
by
CODEOWNERS.com
About this launch
CODEOWNERS.com
Automate your CODEOWNERS file on GitHub
CODEOWNERS.com by
CODEOWNERS.com
was hunted by
Ben Yoskovitz
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Brandon Waselnuk
,
Karl Clement
,
Saumil Patel
and
David Sullivan
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
CODEOWNERS.com
is not rated yet. This is CODEOWNERS.com's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
7
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#164
