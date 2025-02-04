Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
codename goose
codename goose
On-machine AI agent, automating engineering tasks seamlessly
Visit
Upvote 67
open-source extensible AI agent that goes beyond code suggestions
install, execute, edit, and test with any LLM
docs
|
install
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
codename goose
On-machine AI agent, automating engineering tasks seamlessly
Follow
67
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
codename goose by
codename goose
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Adewale Abati
,
Angie Jones
and
Michael Neale
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
codename goose
is not rated yet. This is codename goose's first launch.