This is the latest launch from CodeMonk
See CodeMonk’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
CodeMonk.ai
CodeMonk.ai
Your AI platform for tech team hiring
CodeMonk is an AI platform where you can match your company's product roadmap with your hiring needs | For Developers, Product Managers, Data Scientists, Designers; Register on the platform to find your next work opportunity or gig!
Launched in
Hiring
Freelance
SaaS
by
CodeMonk
About this launch
CodeMonk
Your AI platform for tech team hiring
CodeMonk.ai by
CodeMonk
was hunted by
CodeMonk.AI
in
Hiring
,
Freelance
,
SaaS
. Made by
CodeMonk.AI
,
Iyanuoluwa Oyolola
and
Lillie
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
CodeMonk
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
