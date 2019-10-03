Codelets is for coders, scientists or anyone who needs to remember and retype code (even you, Excel users!). It uses the Blockstack platform, meaning that your data is secure, protected and only accessible by you! Sample shared codelet - http://bit.ly/30M5z8u
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
William Chen
Maker
Pro
HI! I'm the maker of Codelets. It's similar to Github Gists, except the data is decentralized, meaning each user's data is stored separately, in a place only accessible to the user. It uses Blockstack for authentication Codelets is free! The decentralized storage is provided as a part of the Blockstack platform, and developers are paid via the App Mining program, of which ProductHunt support is the criteria. So please support! Codelets is at a good starting point - a simple, but usable app to save and share commonly used code snippets. Do you have suggestions for improvements? Please let me know! And check out our sister app targeted at cooking enthusiasts, Culinary
Upvote (1)Share