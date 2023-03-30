Products
Home
→
Product
→
Codel
Codel
Your new programming helper is here
CodeI (Pronounced Code-eye) is an application that helps you give examples of code and debug them. It provides a platform for developers to use AI and get instant examples.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Codel
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I hope you liked this. Please report any bugs or any issues here!"
The makers of Codel
