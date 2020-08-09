Discussion
Nihal
Maker
I was experiencing a subtle problem in my organization. More often than less my pull requests would be lying open for weeks together until someone would review it. What I realized is that this tends to become a blocker in your release cycle. Being rigid with code reviews is a good practice but it requires collective responsibility. Moreover, we did not even have a way to measure these metrics. How do we measure the average time required to merge or close a pull request? average size? average comment exchanges on pull requests? I understood that this was not a people problem rather a tech problem, which means that it can be solved. CodeKickBot is shipped as a GitHub and Slack app, you can use slash commands within Slack to measure your pull requests for any repository on your GitHub account. It helps you to drive out actionable insights from your pull request metrics, also helps you to stay on top of your pull requests to avoid silos.
@nihal_kaul So does codekickBot show you the most popular pages of your website? Thus you can develop it in this way.
