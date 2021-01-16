CodeKeep
👋🏻 Hello Everyone, Codekeep is inspired from Google Keep, Google Keep is a great tool , but lacks features when you want to store code snippets. Organize your Code Snippets by assigning labels or grouping into folders. Generate Code Screenshots, Share and Discover reusable snippets. 🗂 Organize your Code Snippets by assigning labels or grouping into folders. Generate Code Screenshots, Share and Discover reusable snippets. ✨ Features ⚡️Create Snippets Quickly Press 'Paste' anywhere on the website to launch the 'Add Snippet' Dialog. ⚡️Organize into Folders Share your folder & bookmark folders of other users, if you found it useful ⚡️Assign Labels Organize Code Snippets by creating labels, filter snippets by label ⚡️Feature rich Screenshot editor Choose templates, Add Images, Background and Social accounts in one click. ⚡️Discover Code Snippets Discover reusable code snippets shared on codekeep, and yes , we have dark mode. Follow me on Twitter for updates , Handle: JP1016v1
