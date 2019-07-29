Codeimg.io

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Igor Duspara
Hello Hunters! You all know or saw those code screenshots on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter?! Now you can create it too, being inspired by carbon I thought there is more potential for this tool. I want this tool to be packed with a lot more features. It would be nice if you can have a place where all the images are stored and have also a statistic for them. For now, we are in a Beta phase and not all features are implemented, but we wanted to give the public a sneak peek so we can get some feedback and see what we can improve. Please be aware this is still in development and not all features are working or published. We have also a ToDo page where you can see all the features that are on the list or in progress. Can't wait to get feedback from you guys. Best Regards, Igor Duspara
Upvote (1)Share