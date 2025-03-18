Launches
Codegen
Codegen
AI developer that analyzes + improves codebase 24/7 in Slack
Visit
Upvote 62
Our AI assistant helps engineering teams analyze, modify, and improve codebases through natural language directly in Slack. Ship faster with fewer errors and create production-ready PRs in minutes.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Codegen by
Codegen
was hunted by
Jay Hack
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
. Made by
Jay Hack
,
Joel Aguero
,
Edo Pujol
,
Tawsif kamal
,
Rushil Patel
,
Christine Wang
and
Jesus Meza
. Featured on March 19th, 2025.
Codegen
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 18th, 2025.