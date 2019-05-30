Log In
CodeDragon

Learn web development with drag-n-drop HTML/CSS blocks

CodeDragon is the first ever drag-n-drop HTML and CSS editor that uses blocks labelled with real syntax. It's designed to teach anyone web development better than any other tool out there.
How today's programming education can shape the future of computer scienceDespite its apparent perfection, there is a notable issue with the educational logic behind Scratch. From personal experience, many children who get into Scratch feel intimidated by any technology slightly more complicated than it and aren't willing to go beyond Scratch.
