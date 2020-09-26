codedamn
Teach yourself to code
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mehul Mohan
MakerIndependent developer
Hi everyone! 👋 At codedamn, we're making a self learn-to-code platform. Offline coding boot camps work on teaching people coding by building real-world projects. With us, users can re-create real-world projects online with codedamn classrooms. A single codedamn classroom consists of 7-14 codelabs, each being a single step towards a complete project for what the user is learning. Example - "Learn to code and deploy your blogging website with a database in 13 labs." Apart from classrooms, we also have traditional video-based LMS. Classrooms and LMS are a part of our learning paths - a full roadmap of technologies to learn for a skillset, say, Frontend Web Developer. The paid plan of codedamn (1337 plan for $13.37/month) unlocks all the classrooms for an unlimited duration and all the video content too. Plus, as a launch addon, I personally mentor paid users over WhatsApp for coming up with their right learning strategies, hitting goals, and solving any problems they might face. I would love to have any and all feedback on it. Thank you so much!
UpvoteShare