CodeCrumbs
Code snippets for your Webflow!
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Noah Raskin
Maker
Webflow is already an amazing tool. After years of using Webflow, we may occasionally need some extra functionality that Webflow does not currently offer. This would result to possibly hours of Googling or searching StackOverflow and even the Webflow forum. This takes time and even then most designers using Webflow don’t understand code enough to use it properly without pulling your hair out. With years of using Webflow and storing useful code snippets I thought it would actually be a really neat project and a resourceful tool that others may use as well. Hence, the birth of CodeCrumbs. A curated library of useful code snippets for Webflow. You can.. 🔦 Browse the growing library 🔎 Search for specific code crumbs 💬 Request new ones ♥️ Save your favorites 📎 Copy & Paste them right into yours or your clients projects. Shoutout to Finsweet for their awesome collaboration on this project as well. I couldn’t be more happy to finally share this here with you. Hope you dig it! 😉
UpvoteShare