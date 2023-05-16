Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from CodeCrafters (YC S22)
See CodeCrafters (YC S22)’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
Ranked #9 for today
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
Recreate your fav devtools from scratch
Visit
Upvote 73
50% off for Teams
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
CodeCrafters makes interactive courses for software engineers, where you get to recreate popular developer tools from scratch. Build your own Redis, Git, Docker, and SQLite—in Go, Python, Rust, etc.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Coding Books
by
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How could CodeCrafters fit into your company's L&D initiatives?"
The makers of CodeCrafters (YC S22)
About this launch
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
Programming exercises for experienced engineers.
3
reviews
80
followers
Follow for updates
CodeCrafters (YC S22) by
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Coding Books
. Made by
Sarup Banskota
and
Rohit Paul Kuruvilla
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
CodeCrafters (YC S22)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on February 27th, 2020.
Upvotes
73
Comments
29
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#69
Report