CodeComplete is building an AI coding assistant for enterprise customers. It offers self-hosting to address security concerns, and is fine-tuned to the company’s codebase and coding style to better integrate into developer workflow.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
CodeComplete AI
About this launch
CodeComplete AI
Github Copilot for Enterprise
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
CodeComplete AI by
CodeComplete AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Max Lu
and
Lydia
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
CodeComplete AI
is not rated yet. This is CodeComplete AI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#159
