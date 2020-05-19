  1. Home
  2.  → CodeBottle

CodeBottle

MIT-licensed reusable code snippets

CodeBottle is a quick way to share code snippets which one re-use and/or learn from.
It's for things too small for a library, but big enough that you waste some time on during a project development :)
It can be used to share example code too.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Yousef Sultan
Yousef Sultan
Maker
All feedback is highly appreciated :)
UpvoteShare