Home
→
Product
→
CodeAssist
CodeAssist
Chatbot that writes code in the editor and answers questions
Free
Stats
A natural, human-like chatbot that writes code in the editor and answers questions (for Jetbrains IDEs and Visual Studio Code). It can also complete code without hiding the suggestions from your IDE.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
CodeAssist
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What change would you like to see in CodeAssist?"
The makers of CodeAssist
About this launch
CodeAssist
Chatbot that writes code in the editor and answers questions
0
reviews
14
followers
CodeAssist by
CodeAssist
was hunted by
Damian Czapiewski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Damian Czapiewski
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
CodeAssist
is not rated yet. This is CodeAssist's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#288
Report