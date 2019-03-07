Code Time is an open source extension that provides programming metrics right in your code editor.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Xavier LuizMaker@xavier_luiz
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Xavier, and I’m a developer building code editor plugins for other developers. When I’m not coding, I’m training for my next Ironman triathlon this summer. Like competing in an Ironman, coding is a challenge of endurance and focus. My first plugin, Code Time, helps developers track their code time and other helpful metrics. You’ll also get daily and weekly reports, including a weekly report of your time by project. Today, I’m excited to announce the launch of the Code Time extension for VS Code. There are a few ways to see your coding metrics in VS Code: - Generate a dashboard from the VS Code menu commands - Preview hours coded per day vs. your average in the VS Code status bar - Subscribe to weekly email reports - Explore data visualizations in a web app Code Time also integrates with Live Share, so you can see how much time you spend collaborating with your team. Code Time is free to use and can be installed from the VS Code marketplace. You get 90 days of free data, then someday in the future you may see a premium version with unlimited data history for a modest charge. For now, it’s all free. I’d love to hear your feedback and will be happy to answer any questions. Happy coding! P.S. If you’re not a VS Code user, I have also added support for other code editors, like Atom, Sublime, and IntelliJ. You can find your editor here.
Upvote (2)Share·