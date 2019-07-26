Log InSign up
Their tech. Their products. Their stories.

How does a startup get from the back of a napkin to MVP? Code Story brings you in-depth interviews with tech leaders, digging into the critical moments of the what it feels like to change an industry.. and build and lead a team that has your back.
Hi Hunters! I created this podcast to tell the creation stories of tech leaders, the products they made and the roads they travelled. The process of building a product can take many twists and turns, based on the path that is chosen. How do you get started? What tools do you use? And how do you build your product roadmap? There will be mistakes and issues along the way, how is your team going to respond? How do you build a team? And not just any team… a team that gets the vision, that follows your lead. What is the vision, and what does the future look like? Ultimately – how do you take an idea from the back of a napkin to MVP to launch?
