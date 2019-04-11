Log InSign up
Code Snippets Manager for Chrome

Easiest way to capture and share code snippets on the web

We all crawl the web in search of code. How many times have we painfully repeated steps to land on that same piece of code again? With DECS browser extension, using single-click, capture the code snippets on the go and store them for future use 👨‍💻👩‍💻
Free Decentralized code Snippet Manager with tags, Sharing, Embed codeDECS is a free decentralized code snippet manager with tags, sharing, embed code. In this code snippet manager, you can create unlimited public and private code snippets and manage them. It allows you to add tags to the different snippets that you create there is a built-in search as well to search a specific snippet.
Chandu
Hello everyone 👋 Now no more copy-pasting code snippets into text files or all-purpose notebooks. With DECS browser extension, using single-click, capture the code snippets on the go and store them for future use. DECS provides you with an all-in-one workspace so you can store, secure and tightly control access to proprietary snippets, tokens, configurations, certificates, and other sensitive data all in one workspace. You can also tag, share and sync your curated snippet knowledge base within a team or with the world (public snippets). Your data is end-to-end encrypted by default and is secure from falling into the wrong hands. Encryption and decryption of snippets (your information) on DECS occur entirely on your device behind the scenes; even we (DECS) cannot see your content. I'd love to get your feedback/reviews and happy to answer any questions! Happy coding! 👨‍💻👩‍💻 Thank you. - Chandu
