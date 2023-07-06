Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Code Security Audit

Code Security Audit

Rugged investigation of underlying digital security threats

Free Options
Embed
Code Security Audit was designed to give founders peace of mind. CSA is a packaged solution that detects vulnerabilities and gives a practical roadmap to upgrade software security. Plus, we offer a FREE checklist to help you find a perfect development partner.
Launched in
Fintech
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 +2 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please be welcome to our CSA launch. We would love to understand what kind of first impression it makes on you. Thus your thoughts and insights are invaluable. How would you rate it on a scale from 1 to 10? Thank you in advance for your support!"

About this launch
0
reviews
30
followers
was hunted by
Bogdan Savchuk
in Fintech, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Bogdan Savchuk
and
Markiian Buryi
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
29
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#166