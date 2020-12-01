Code Remedy

discussion
Cristian Sava
Hunter
Hello ProductHunt! Today, we’re launching CodeRemedy, a service that focuses on improving your existing codebase and eliminate technical debt. We have a big team of developers that were trained for almost two years to improve codebases and they keep up to date with the best practices and latest technologies. A couple of years ago I started a software developing company. As most of the developers, we ran into a lot of legacy code, especially with big enterprise applications. Initially, we thought that this is just some bad luck or that the pressure of time made code debt accumulation a unique case for these projects, but in 2018 we saw a report from Stripe about The Developer Coefficient. In that report, Stripe said that, based on their research, the developers waste almost half of their working time (17 hours/week) on code maintenance (i.e. dealing with bad code/errors, debugging, refactoring, modifying). Just thinking about that makes one dizzy. Almost half of the developers’ time is spent working on code maintenance: not developing new features, improving the look and feel of the application, or making it more secure, but dealing with technical debt and bad code. This is when we decided to make it our mission to improve the codebase of our clients. After working with them for some time, we saw the results and they were so good that we decided to change our business model and focus mainly on that - improving the “internet’s code” and eliminate code debt from as many web products as we can. The process is very simple - you pick a plan that works for you (depending on how big the codebase is and how fast you need it to be improved) and then our developer/developers will jump right into it and start improving your code line-by-line, file by file. We will document everything and any change will be in form of a pull-request that can be reviewed by your team. This is a big day for us and we hope to get a lot of feedback from the community. Help us get rid of technical debt!
This is definitely an interesting project and very helpful for us, developers. My concern is that you'll have a hard time getting and retain talent. Developers are not necessary know to enjoy working on fixing someone's else code.
@360phx You're right, developers don't always like to work with someone's else code, but we have a team that loves seeing clean and organized codebase and that's what motivates them. I will not lie, we had some issues hiring people when we first started this service, but after a lot of trial and error we figured out how to attract great talent.
@360phx @cristian_sava1 How do you attract great talent? :-)