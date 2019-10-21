Code News 2.0

Discussion
Romeo Onisim
Hi PH 👋 Code News co-founder here. This is our second iteration of our side-project and life's work called Code News. 📖 Story We started our journey in May 2019 when we gather to work on our little side project in order to make something of value for us and our collegues coders. 📈 Growth We launched at first on Google Play and we are growing constantly day by day, which motivated us to create feature after feature and launch an iOS version also: 🚀 Now We've launched a different number of features based on the recieved feedback: 📱 iOS App version 1.0 ✅ Integrated a lot more news sources 🔔 Get notified when news related to your interests are fetched ⚡️ Bolt your favorite news to reach the top list for others to read 🌟 Rebrand Thank you again for this community. We would love to head your thoughts! Happy coding 👨💻
