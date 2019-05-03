Code News is the best news app for programmers. Here you can check the latest news about your favorite programming languages and technologies. You can filter between ~90 programming languages and technologies to get the results that interest you the most.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Cruceat RaresMaker@rares · Android Software Developer
Hello guys! I'm happy to announce that my new app called Code News is live. I would appreciate a lot if you give it a try and share with me your opinion about the app. Thanks a lot and have a wonderful day!
Upvote Share·