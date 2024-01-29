Products
This is the latest launch from Llama 2
See Llama 2’s previous launch
Code Llama 70B

Code Llama 70B

New, performant version of Meta's LLM for code generation

This model helps developers create strings of code from prompts and debug human-written work. It is the largest and best-performing model in the Code Llama series and is available in three versions and is free for both research and commercial use.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
 +1 by
Llama 2
About this launch
Llama 2
Llama 2The next generation of Meta's open source LLM
Code Llama 70B by
Llama 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Pedro Cuenca
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Llama 2
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 19th, 2023.
