This is the latest launch from Llama 2
See Llama 2’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Code Llama 70B
Code Llama 70B
New, performant version of Meta's LLM for code generation
This model helps developers create strings of code from prompts and debug human-written work. It is the largest and best-performing model in the Code Llama series and is available in three versions and is free for both research and commercial use.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Llama 2
Llama 2
The next generation of Meta's open source LLM
Code Llama 70B by
Llama 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Software Engineering
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Pedro Cuenca
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Llama 2
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
