Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Code&Line
Code&Line

Code&Line

Note-taking app for developers

Free
Code&Line is a note-taking app designed for developers to provide a more detailed understanding of their code. Its core feature allows users to target specific code lines with each note, aiming for a line-by-line explanation of the snippet.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Developer Tools
 by
Code&Line
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics
951 upvotes
I use Plausible Analytics to gain data insights into my website's performance and user engagement.
Vercel
Vercel
628 upvotes
I use Vercel's infrastructure to deploy this product.
NextUI
1,088 upvotes
NextUI components helped me build beautiful user interfaces.
About this launch
Code&Line
Code&LineNote-taking app for developers
0
reviews
7
followers
Code&Line by
Code&Line
was hunted by
Berra Karaman
in Productivity, Notes, Developer Tools. Made by
Berra Karaman
. Featured on May 23rd, 2024.
Code&Line
is not rated yet. This is Code&Line's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-