Code Like a Girl Book

Coding is about creativity, self-expression, and telling your story. It's solving problems and being curious, building things, making the world a better place, and creating a future. It's about you: whoever you are, wherever you're at, whatever you want. Nearly everything you encounter on a screen is made from code. You see, with code you can have an idea and put it into action: it's your voice and your vision. From the outside, tech and code may seem puzzling and mysterious, but when you get through the door and past the first few beginner steps and your code starts to work, it feels like magic. In this book, you'll learn how to: - Code with Scratch--projects like making a dog walk through the park, sending your friend a card, and devising a full-scoring game! - Build your own computer--really! - Create your own digital fortune-teller, with the Python language. - Make your own smartphone gloves. - Make light-up bracelets. - Code a motion sensor that tells you when someone enters your room. - And lots more! (From Amazon)
